Dunleavy budget coverage

The vetoes include $31 million to Medicaid, $15.5 million to the Alaska Marine Highway System, $4.3 million to pre-kindergarten grants, and others.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy requested the bill, which would create a new state corporation to oversee the lottery.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced Tuesday that he has appointed Lucinda Mahoney to be the state’s newest Department of Revenue commissioner.
Wrangell, once a town full of Dunleavy supporters, has many questions for the governor about ferry cutThe governor was planning a trip to Southeast town of Wrangell this week, but canceled because of weather. The town overwhelmingly voted the Republican official into office, but as the community readied for a visit, many wanted to make clear to Mike Dunleavy that they believe in ferries.
Governor Mike Dunleavy released his budget proposal for the next fiscal year in December, but the legislature will have their work cut out for them when they return to Juneau on January 21 to begin the next session. How will lawmakers on both sides of the aisle come together to balance the state budget?
Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy proposed a new budget Wednesday that would spend most of the cash left in the state's primary savings account to sustain government services at status quo levels, while paying out record-sized Permanent Fund dividends.
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy released a new state spending plan Wednesday that retreats from some of his aggressive budget-cutting proposal while still pushing for larger Permanent Fund dividends.
While the Alaska Constitution grants the governor substantial powers over state finances, they’re far from absolute, and the governor’s initial proposal often amounts to an opening offer instead of the last word.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy may again seek deep cuts in state spending, along with higher permanent fund dividends, when he introduces his second budget this week.