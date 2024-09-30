duck hunting

-
KSKA: Thursday, August 24, at 2:00 p.m. As fans of great writing, and lovers of Alaska’s outdoors, we're always fascinated when we read something that captures what’s really special and important about our state. When someone captures a bit of that magic on the page, it’s worth paying attention to. That's why the newspaper columns written by the guests on this show are so impressive. They somehow bring their perspectives as a couple to their experience of the outdoors and the way they describe it.LISTEN HERE
-
00000193-6344-d71b-a7fb-ebdf974f0000Duck hunting season begins September 1, a day that kicks off an outdoor tradition like no other. We’ll have guests who are getting ready for opening day with all the trappings of the sport, talk about hunting memories and traditions, and touch on conservation issues and changes in the land and the sport.KSKA: Thursday 8/29 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pmListen Now