Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

duck hunting

  • Christine Cunningham and Steve Meyer with Hugo, one of their English setters, hunting ptarmigan in the Kenai Mountains.
    Outdoor Explorer
    Hunting and writing
    KSKA: Thursday, August 24, at 2:00 p.m. As fans of great writing, and lovers of Alaska’s outdoors, we're always fascinated when we read something that captures what’s really special and important about our state. When someone captures a bit of that magic on the page, it’s worth paying attention to. That's why the newspaper columns written by the guests on this show are so impressive. They somehow bring their perspectives as a couple to their experience of the outdoors and the way they describe it.LISTEN HERE
  • Photo by US Fish and Wildlife Service
    Outdoor Explorer
    Duck Hunting
    Kristin Spack
    00000193-6344-d71b-a7fb-ebdf974f0000Duck hunting season begins September 1, a day that kicks off an outdoor tradition like no other. We’ll have guests who are getting ready for opening day with all the trappings of the sport, talk about hunting memories and traditions, and touch on conservation issues and changes in the land and the sport.KSKA: Thursday 8/29 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pmListen Now