The death of two Yakutat residents last week brings to seven the number of commercial fishermen killed this year in Alaska – and the season is just getting started.
Alaska Wildlife Troopers say two Yakutat men drowned after their 20-foot boat capsized. Another man in the commercial fishing party survived Monday's accident at the mouth of Dangerous River in Yakutat.
State Receives Record Number of Bids on Cook Inlet Lease Sale, Two Yakutat Men Drown After Boat Capsizes, Missing Musher’s Brother Speaks About Disappearance, Scientists Use Drones to Study Stellar Sea Lions, and more...
An offshore gold miner drowned last Saturday west of Nome.
Salazar Announces Acceleration of Lease Sale in NPR-A, Arctic Council Reports Record Temperatures Since 2005, Former Mayor of Sitka Ben Grussendorf Dies of Illness, Parnell Administration Optimistic About Gas Pipeline, and more...
After an 18-foot boat sank on Tustumena Lake two people died Friday night while trying to swim ashore. But three teenage girls survived the high winds and cold water. They made their way to a public-use cabin to recover before being found by an air search.
Fishery Safety Experts Unhappy with Program Cancellation, Update on Missing Talkeetna Woman, Teenage Girls Survive Drowning Accident on Tustumena Lake, Officials Investigate Marine Mammal Deaths Near Skagway, and more...