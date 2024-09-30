Drought 2019

-
Over the summer, drought and damages to Chignik Lagoon’s water distribution system left the village without drinkable water. The state issued a boil water…
Alaska’s vast geography features dramatic precipitation variation from the relatively dry arctic to the rainforests of the southeast, but a changing climate is causing problems in some unexpected ways.
When you think of extremely dry conditions, California wildfires probably come to mind. But in 2018, some parts of Southeast Alaska were officially…
Following a season of drought, the Southeast Alaska community of Metlakatla is navigating a different relationship with water, like a number of other places in the region.
LISTEN: Southeast's "extreme drought" is over, but there are still concerns about water conservationSoutheast communities are working to adapt to a problem they never imagined-- drought. This week on Talkf of Alaska we discuss community health, water conservation in a rainforest and the climate model forecasts for the future.
Places like Ketchikan, Wrangell and as far north as Juneau are still in “moderate drought.”
A prolonged drought depleted Southeast Alaska hydroelectric lakes — and they still haven't fully recoveredThe Southeast Alaska Power Agency’s hydro plants at Swan Lake and Tyee Lake provide some of the electricity for Ketchikan, Wrangell and Petersburg.
Shorter sea ice and snow seasons mean there’s less ice and snow to cool the air and the land, so the impacts of warming trends are more apparent.
While the city’s reservoir has returned to a healthy level, residents and businesses are still trying to repair the damage and plan for the future.
The Kenai Peninsula village is one of six Alaska communities that have dealt with water shortages this summer, a season of record heat and dryness.