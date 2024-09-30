-
Since Buccaneer Energy arrived on the scene in Alaska in the summer of 2011, it has seen a few victories and a host of unexpected problems.
A giant drilling rig is completely blocking one of the main roads near Prudhoe Bay.
Escopeta Oil and Gas spokesman Steve Sutherlin told the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce last week that the Customs and Border Protection bureau will likely take action soon to resolve the continuing Jones Act issue that has kept their Spartan 151 jack-up rig out of U.S. waters so far.