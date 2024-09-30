Downton Abbey is THE hit drama series of the moment. It is the highest rating drama on British television for a decade. The fantastic scripts, great characters played by great actors and fabulous locations have made it event television. The actors talk exclusively about their characters and the gripping storylines across both series. They provide a real insight into the romance and conflict portrayed in the series, how they interact with each other and how they feel filming the crucial scenes for their character. KAKM: Sunday, March 18 at 8:00pm