One of the longest-operating roadhouses in Alaska has been destroyed by fire. The Forks Roadhouse in Petersville caught fire sometime Tuesday night. The caretaker for the roadhouse returned on Wednesday to find the structure smoking. Read More
Coast Guard Sinks Ghost Ship. ACLU Calls for Independent Investigation of Anchorage Election. Congressman Young Holds Rural Energy Hearing. Bill Would Allow Asbestos Gravel in Rural Communities. Forecasters Predict Manageable Spring Break Up. Redistricting Board Approves New Plan. Forks Roadhouse Burns Down. Scientists Mentor High School Students in Sitka.
The stories up for discussion this week are: the oil tax revision passed by the Senate; Anchorage election results and ballot shortage investigation; proposed bill to offset high energy costs; Samantha Koenig body found; legislative session winding down; and "Justice for Ted" rally.KSKA: Friday, 4/6 at 2:00pm & Saturday, 4/7 at 6:00pmKAKM: Friday, 4/6 at 7:30pm & Saturday, 4/7 at 5:00pm