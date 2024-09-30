-
The Interior Department won't auction off drilling rights in the Chukchi and Beaufort Seas in the next two years. The auctions would have been the first in the Arctic Ocean since 2008, and the first under President Obama.Download Audio
-
The U.S. Supreme Court vacated a major provision of the landmark Voting Rights Act on Tuesday morning. The Court did not invalidate the entire law, and Alaska’s Congressional delegation has mixed reactions.Download Audio
-
Native Communities Worry About New Consultation Policy For Native Corporations. Fire Near Fairbanks Increases To 42,000 Acres. Navy Seal Author Remembered By Aniak Residents. Landfield Challenges Senator McGuire In South Anchorage Primary. Five Democrats Vy For Chance to Run Against Don Young. AK: Subsistence. 300 Villages: Glacier View.
-
Next Tuesday 5 Democrats are running against each other, hoping to garner the most primary votes to be able to challenge Republican Don Young for Alaska's lone seat in the U.S. House.
-
Don Young plans to make it official today. Young's campaign says he will file for re-election at the Division of Elections office in Anchorage.
-
The Justice Department cannot categorically keep sealed its criminal investigation files on Congressman Don Young, according to a federal judge in Washington, DC. U.S. District Court Judge Gladys Kessler ruled Tuesday that the Justice Department was in the wrong when it refused to turn over any of its files to an anti-corruption watchdog group.
-
A provision in an omnibus spending package passed by Congress last week bans the National Park Service from spending money on law enforcement on the Yukon River inside the Yukon Charley Rivers National Preserve.
-
The House Ethics Committee has cleared Congressman Don Young of violations, but it’s changing the rules to prevent the type of fundraising he did.
-
Democrats and Republicans are wrestling over how to pay for continuing the payroll tax holiday that’s been in affect this year.
-
Congress is scheduled to adjourn for the holidays within the week, but there’s a hefty to-do list remaining before they can leave Washington.