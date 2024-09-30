Weds., July 27 at 2:00 pm, repeating at 7:00 pmJoin Shelly Wade, one of your new Hometown, Alaska hosts and her guest Anchorage veterinarian Dr. Shannon DiRuzzo for a discussion on you and your pets. Everything from finding pet that's right for you to caring for older pets, listeners are encouraged to call in with their favorite pet stories or to ask questions of the vet.

