    Jeff King Wins First Race Since Coming Out Of Retirement
    Dan Bross
    Mushing legend Jeff King is back in the game. In his first race since retiring following the 2010 Iditarod, the Denali Park musher posted a convincing come from behind victory in a big early season race this past weekend.
    New Bethel Dog Law Authorizes Volunteer Animal Force
    Shane Iverson
    There’s a new set of dog control laws in the Western Alaska City of Bethel. It includes the authorization of a new force of animal control volunteers.
    You and Your Pets
    Shelly Wade
    Weds., July 27 at 2:00 pm, repeating at 7:00 pmJoin Shelly Wade, one of your new Hometown, Alaska hosts and her guest Anchorage veterinarian Dr. Shannon DiRuzzo for a discussion on you and your pets. Everything from finding pet that's right for you to caring for older pets, listeners are encouraged to call in with their favorite pet stories or to ask questions of the vet.