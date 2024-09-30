-
FRONTLINE takes an hour look at the widespread use of antibiotics in food animals and whether it is one of the causes for antibiotic resistance in people. Featuring an interview with the family of a young man who died of a bacteria outbreak that swept through a hospital at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, MD.Tuesday October 14 at 9:00 pm
-
Join Dr. Woodard as he talks with T. R. Reid about a broad array of topics on health care, including T. R. Reid’s recent PBS documentary "U.S. Health Care: The Good News."KSKA: Monday 3/19 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
By Rosemarie Alexander, KTOO - Juneau and Marcia Lynn, KBBI - HomerA small fleet of Seattle-based wooden halibut schooners still work Alaska waters, though they’re nearly a century old.
-
One Borough Plans to Sue Over Redistricting, Others May Join, Legislators Pore through Gasline Report, Documentary Airs About Alaska’s Century-Old Schooners, Sutton Mine Continues Development During Renewal Process, and more...
-
A feature film about former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin is coming out next month and will premiere in Iowa, according to the Chicago-based website Real…