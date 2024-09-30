Divorce is a reality for many families and couples will decide to split for a number of reasons. But no matter the cause, breaking up is hard to do - especially when there are children involved. In this episode we ask: How can parents minimize their child's suffering when mom and dad are also in pain? Is it possible to successfully co-parent once a divorce is final? What are kids really going through when their parents end the marriage? And, how to share time on the holidays? Guests Christina McGhee and Al Levy join.KSKA: Tuesday, 12/6 at 2pm & 7pm

