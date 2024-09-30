-
Divorce means decisions. Property, finances, children—all must be discussed and divided. Have you been in this position? Do you face this situation? Join Senior Judge Elaine Andrews as we walk through the complicated territory of family law. KSKA: Wednesday, June 15 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.DOWNLOAD AUDIO
Divorce can lead to a messy and drawn-out legal battle. But in Anchorage, an innovative court program is helping divorcing couples settle their cases…
Divorce is a reality for many families and couples will decide to split for a number of reasons. But no matter the cause, breaking up is hard to do - especially when there are children involved. In this episode we ask: How can parents minimize their child's suffering when mom and dad are also in pain? Is it possible to successfully co-parent once a divorce is final? What are kids really going through when their parents end the marriage? And, how to share time on the holidays? Guests Christina McGhee and Al Levy join.KSKA: Tuesday, 12/6 at 2pm & 7pm
Alaska Edition host Michael Carey and guests discuss the implications of a potential strike by utility workers in Anchorage and also these headlines of Alaska's top news stories for the week of August 28:KSKA: Friday 9/2 at 2:00 pm and Sat. 9/3 at 6:00 pmKAKM: Friday 9/2 at 7:30 pm and Sat. 9/3 at 5:00 pm