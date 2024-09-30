-
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in men and women in the U.S. and disease of the coronary arteries of the heart is the major cause of heart disease. The good news is that the incidence and death rate of coronary heart disease has been declining. What can we learn regarding the reasons for these declines that might help all of us? Dr. Thad Woodard returns to guest host a program on coronary heart disease on this edition of Line One: Your Health Connection.Thanks for listening!
-
From AIDS to Zika, dozens of new infectious diseases have been identified in the past 50 years. Please join Dr. Jay Butler when he’ll be talking with Dr. Tom Hennessy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The topic will be investigating infectious disease outbreaks.
-
KSKA: Friday, September 16 at 2:45pm RKP Productions (Dick Reichman, Audrey/Bruce Kelly and Bob Pond) will be presenting two one-act plays at Out North Contemporary Art House opening September 16 and running through September 25. The Phone written by Dick Reichman explores a relationship between a mother and daughter undermined by the onset of Alzheimer's (with a strong connection to the myth of Eurydice and Orpheus) while The Child Behind The Eyes by Nava Semel is a tour de force monodrama starring Nava Sarracino about a woman dealing with her son who has Down's Syndrome. Reichman, actor Bernie Blaine and director Vivian Melde drop by Stage Talk this week.LISTEN NOW
-
NOVA will be exploring the impact on villages throughout Africa of the quickly spreading viral disease, Ebola. The newest epidemic, thought to have originated in December 2013 by a young boy in a small village in West Africa.For the first time, the disease is not longer limited to small villages, but has spread further and impacting densely populated cities in Africa. NOVA reports from these "hot zones" showing how medical teams are trying their hardest to keep the virus under control and find a vaccine.
-
Monday on Line One, Dr. Woodard hosts Dr. Gilbert Welch of the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Research to discuss the basis of his latest book, Overdiagnosed: Making People Sick in the Pursuit of Health.KSKA: Monday at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
Antonia Fowler from the Alaska MS Center, Jessica Henning from theNational MS Society and Mary Margaret Hillstrand who specializes in neurologic disease join host Dr. Thad Woodard to discuss multiple sclerosis, the disease, its treatment, local resources and the answers to listeners questions.KSKA: Monday 4/9 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
The second leading cause of blindness in the world is glaucoma, an often silent problem that slowly causes the loss of peripheral vision. It is estimated that 1 million in the U.S. have glaucoma but are not aware of it. Our guest on Line One: Your Health Connection, Dr Elizabeth Morgan, specializes in glaucoma and will discuss the prevention, risks, and treatment of this disease.KSKA: Monday 12/12 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
Oxygen is normally needed by all tissues of our body, but at times of disease it may be critically important to provide higher than normal amounts of oxygen to our blood or injured tissues. Hyperbaric oxygen treatment can accomplish this task. Learn more from Line One guest, Dr. Robert Sanders from the American Hyperbaric Center Anchorage.KSKA: Monday 11/7 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
This week on Line One, Dr. William Clark from the Alaska Urological Institute joins host Dr. Thad to explore prostate diseases beyond prostate cancer. What is prostatitis? Prostate hypertrophy? Monday 9/12 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm