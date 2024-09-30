Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
  • The hallway in the photo on the left is an example of what the inside of the building looked like prior to the redesign. The photo on the right is an example of what it looks like after the redesign. Photo by Daysha Eaton, KSKA - Anchorage.
    News
    Access Alaska Gets New Accessible Building
    Daysha Eaton
    A non-profit that serves Alaska's seniors and people with disabilities has a new home that is universally accessible - that means anybody with any disability can work at or visit their office.Download Audio
  • News
    Massive Disabled Cargo Ship in Route to Dutch Harbor
    Lauren Rosenthal
    When it finally arrives in Unalaska next week, the Shin Onoe will be one of the biggest vessels to ever stay in port here. It’s 150 feet wide, with a 60 foot draft when it’s full of coal, soybeans, or iron. Right now, it’s empty. It was traveling along the Great Circle shipping route to Prince William Sound early this week to pick up cargo when its turbocharger failed, just west of Attu island.