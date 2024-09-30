-
This June 9th through the 16th the twenty-sixth annual Last Frontier Theatre Conference will happen in Valdez, Alaska. Playwrights, actors, directors, and even a few fight choreographers will all spend a week exploring and celebrating new works as well as discovering new friends and reestablishing old ones. Conference Coordinator Dawson Moore joins Stage Talk this week via phone to talk about what will be happening this year.Thanks for listening!
Loosely based on the Enron scandal in 2001, but focused on the individual people who were affected by corporate greed of the time, Spikes is the latest play by Anchorage playwright Schatzie Schaefers and is being produced by RKP Productions. Schaefers, along with director Dick Reichman drop by Stage Talk this week to talk about the play as well as how they collaborated to bring it to fruition. Spikes performs at Cyrano's Theatre CompanyApril 13-29.Thanks for listening!KSKA: Friday, April 13 at 2:45pm
KSKA: Friday, June 23 at 2:45pm Twenty-five years ago, Jerry and Sandy Harper founded Cyrano's Theatre Company located at the corner of 4th Avenue and D Street in downtown Anchorage. This summer, the Board of Directors announced that the company will be moving to the former Out North Contemporary Art House located on Debarr Street midway between midtown and east Anchorage. This week on Stage Talk, Cyrano's Producing Artistic Director Teresa Pond and Board Member Jay Burns drop by to tell us about all the new and exciting opportunities this will bring to the company as well as a few fond memories of the old space.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Friday, April 21 at 2:45pm In 1980, Robert Pond, candidate for Master of Arts degree in Theatre Arts at Portland State University presented his thesis: The History of Community Theatre in Anchorage, Alaska 1946-1976. Today, as he is preparing that thesis for a book, he drops by Stage Talk to chat about his personal recollections and experiences from his long career of producing theatre. Bob is one of the most recognized figures in Anchorage theatre and currently is one of the co-founders of RKP Productions which is planning on producing two Menotti operas later this year.LISTEN HERE
This June 12-18, the 24th annual Last Frontier Theatre Conference will bring playwrights, actors, directors and many others to Valdez, Alaska to learn, teach and exchange creative ideas. Conference Coordinator Dawson Moore joins us via phone link today to talk about all the exciting offerings this year's event will bring.KSKA: Friday, May 27 at 2:45pmDOWNLOAD AUDIO
Dawson Moore from Valdez joins Stage Talk this week to talk about what's coming up this year's annual Last Frontier Theatre Conference.KSKA: Friday, May 1, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
Jean and Steve take a look back at the year in theatre and give a few shout outs to some extraordinary talent in acting, directing, writing and design.KSKA: Friday 12/20 at 2:45 pmListen Now