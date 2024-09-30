-
00000192-9ca3-dda9-a1f3-defb01520000Mid-July is time for reds to rush into Cook Inlet and up the Kenai River. And at the river’s mouth, to navigate their way past a phalanx of nets held out in the current on long poles. We're talking about dipnetting the Kenai, the kind of fishing that makes you feel like a grizzly bear, snatching the salmon out of the river by skill and chance. KSKA: Thursday, July 18, 2pm and 9pmDownload Audio
-
Coming up this week, more reaction to the IPHC's recent halibut quota announcement; commercial fishing in Cordova is being threatened by dipnetters, and Yardarm Knot's Naknek cannery has been sold. All that and just how much seafood can a sea otter eat if a sea otter could eat sea... never mind - coming up on the Alaska Fisheries Report.KSKA: Friday, 12/9 @ 2:30pm
-
There are enough red salmon in the Kenai River that the bag limit and hours for dipnetters have been raised by the Fish and Game department
-
There was a casualty in Tuesday's Sockeye Salmon dipnetting frenzy on the Kenai River. Edwin Ruff, 71, listed as a summer resident, fell into the river near the bridge.
-
State managers saw a drop in kings passing by Eyak and ordered the restriction, according to state biologist Mark Sommerville.