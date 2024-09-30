Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dipnetting

  • News
    Dip Netting
    Kristin Spack
    00000192-9ca3-dda9-a1f3-defb01520000Mid-July is time for reds to rush into Cook Inlet and up the Kenai River. And at the river’s mouth, to navigate their way past a phalanx of nets held out in the current on long poles. We're talking about dipnetting the Kenai, the kind of fishing that makes you feel like a grizzly bear, snatching the salmon out of the river by skill and chance. KSKA: Thursday, July 18, 2pm and 9pmDownload Audio
  • News
    The Alaska Fisheries Report With Jay Barrett
    Jay Barrett
    Coming up this week, more reaction to the IPHC's recent halibut quota announcement; commercial fishing in Cordova is being threatened by dipnetters, and Yardarm Knot's Naknek cannery has been sold. All that and just how much seafood can a sea otter eat if a sea otter could eat sea... never mind - coming up on the Alaska Fisheries Report.KSKA: Friday, 12/9 @ 2:30pm
  • News
    Dipnetting Bag Limits Rise on Kenai River
    Steve Heimel
    There are enough red salmon in the Kenai River that the bag limit and hours for dipnetters have been raised by the Fish and Game department
  • News
    Dipnetter Dies After Falling into Kenai River
    Associated Press
    There was a casualty in Tuesday's Sockeye Salmon dipnetting frenzy on the Kenai River. Edwin Ruff, 71, listed as a summer resident, fell into the river near the bridge.
  • News
    Copper River Dip Netters Must Release Kings
    Dan Bross
    State managers saw a drop in kings passing by Eyak and ordered the restriction, according to state biologist Mark Sommerville.