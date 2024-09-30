Anchorage is getting a new theatre and it's not like any other. Anchorage Dinner Theatre and Last Gap Productions will be presenting Lounge Lizards by Terry Earp opening in the Anchorage City Limits Lofts Hotel Friday, January 22 and running Fridays through Sundays through February 21st. Founder and Director Ron Holmstrom brings a couple of the actors (Julia Cossman and Art Braendel) to Stage Talk this week to give us an appetizer of what is to come. KSKA: Friday, January 15 at 2:45pm LISTEN NOW

Listen