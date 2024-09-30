-
Anchorage is getting a new theatre and it's not like any other. Anchorage Dinner Theatre and Last Gap Productions will be presenting Lounge Lizards by Terry Earp opening in the Anchorage City Limits Lofts Hotel Friday, January 22 and running Fridays through Sundays through February 21st. Founder and Director Ron Holmstrom brings a couple of the actors (Julia Cossman and Art Braendel) to Stage Talk this week to give us an appetizer of what is to come. KSKA: Friday, January 15 at 2:45pm LISTEN NOW
A couple of HAMS, or Homeless Actors of Mat-Su show up this week to talk about their company and what shows they have for the upcoming year. Join Thomas G. Jacobs and Mathew Firmin from the Valley on this week's Stage Talk.KSKA: Friday, 9/27 at 2:45pmListen Now
Three actors present thirty eight plays written by The Bard in less than two hours. Plus dinner! Join Director and Actor Krystal DeJesus and fellow Actor Andrew Smith as they talk about how The Alaska Fine Arts Academy is able to present The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) as Dinner Theatre at The Bear Mountain Grill in Eagle River.KSKA: Friday 2/1 at 2:45pm