  • Tanner Sorenson takes aim at the net outside at the Bonnie Cusack outdoor rink in Anchorage. (Photo by Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage)
    AK: Hockey Homecoming
    Josh Edge
    Anchorage has a close knit hockey community, but if players want to continue on to college hockey or eventually play professionally, they have to move away from Alaska at a fairly young age - leaving friendships behind. They use their short breaks back home to re-live some of those childhood memories on the ice. And, the 5th Annual Christmas Classic gives them that opportunity.Download Audio
    Anchorage School District Reviews Security
    Daysha Eaton
    The superintendent of the Anchorage School District used the early school board meeting Thursday to highlight security issues following the lock down Tuesday at Dimond High School.
    Student Arrested After Bringing BB Gun to School
    Daysha Eaton
    An Anchorage high school went into lock down this morning (Tuesday, 1/8) after a student brought a gun to school. Anita Shell is a spokeswoman for the Anchorage Police Department. She says another student saw the gun and reported it to an administrator.