-
Matanuska Susitna Borough officials are saddened by Gatto’s passing. Patty Sullivan, now a spokesperson for the Borough and a former radio reporter who followed Gatto’s initial election campaigns, says he had a homespun sense of humor.
-
Rep. Carl Gatto died this morning. The Palmer Republican was battling prostate cancer and last week suffered kidney failure. His death was announced about 12:30 p.m. on the floor of the Alaska House of Representatives. He was 74.
-
A Ft. Wainwright based soldier has died of injuries suffered in an IED. attack in Afghanistan. An Army statement says Specialist Christopher J. Marquis of Tampa Florida was guarding an entry when a vehicle carrying an improvised explosive device blew up.
-
Alaska State Troopers are reporting the pilot as 23-year-old Gerald Richardson Minock. They say he was the only one on board when the boat turned upside down sometime Tuesday night or, more likely, early Wednesday morning.
-
Three people have died in two fatal accidents that occurred in Nome and Elim in the early morning hours Sunday.
-
Wednesday, a child died in a fire in Anchorage's Mountainview neighborhood. The girl, age five or six, was not identified.
-
There has been yet another fatal crash on the Sterling Highway. Marcie Toth, 56, of Kenai died when her car hit a pickup truck stopped for a turn at a Ninilchik store.
-
A Fairbanks man crashed his single engine plane right after takeoff from a private runway near Delta Sunday and died after the crash.
-
Bill Noll, an Alaska entrepreneur and former Mayor of Seward, passed away suddenly on Monday in Anchorage. Noll was 72.