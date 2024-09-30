Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Diabetes

  • Line One
    Listener questions on foot and ankle problems
    Dr. Thad Woodard
    Monday, April 04, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Once a year on Line One we feature a program addressing listener questions about the foot and ankle problems like foot pain, nail infections, and the foot care in diabetes. LISTEN NOW
  • Line One
    Pediatric Endocrinology
    Dr. Thad Woodard
    Monday, November 07, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.The endocrine system is made up of the pituitary gland, thyroid gland, parathyroid glands, adrenal glands, pancreas, ovaries and testicles. On the next show, we discuss disorders of the endocrine system.LISTEN NOW
  • [Photo credit: PracticalCures.com]
    Line One
    Diabetes Prevention Programs
    Eric Bork
    The American Diabetes Association estimates that the total national cost of diagnosed diabetes in the United States is $245 billion per year. On this program we discuss the State of Alaska Diabetes Prevention Programs.LISTEN NOW
  • Line One
    Taking Control of Your Diabetes
    Eric Bork
    KSKA: Monday, June 27, at 2:00 and 8:00 p.m. TCOYD is a not-for-profit 501(c) 3 charitable organization dedicated to educating and motivating people with diabetes and their loved ones to take a more active role in their own health and to provide continuing diabetes education to medical professionals to better care for their patients.
  • Outdoor Explorer
    Athletes with Diabetes
    Charles Wohlforth
    KSKA: Thursday, June 09, at 2:00 and Thursday, June 16, at 8:00 p.m. Diabetes does not mean the end of an athletic career. On the next Outdoor Explorer we’ll meet elite athletes and adventurers who deal with this disease. I'ts fascinating how these athletes meet this challenge, dealing with blood chemistry while climbing mountains or swimming in a triathlon. We'll also discuss how kids and parents work through it and stay active in Alaska as well.DOWNLOAD AUDIO
  • News
    Diabetes Program Shows Success
    Joaqlin Estus
    Diabetes is epidemic among Native Americans and rates have continued to increase since the 1960s. At the National Indian Health Board annual conference in Anchorage last week, participants discussed ways to convince Congress to keep the Special Diabetes Program for Indians going, in an era of tight federal budgets.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: October 3, 2011
    Kristin Spack
    Rhetoric Heats Up in Advance of "SOS" Vote. Barrow Will Vote on Dry Status. Survey Shows High Rate if Sexual Violence in Anchorage. Chukchi Lease Sale Stands. Lawmakers Study Texas Prison Reform. Meeting Participants Weigh Controversial Halibut Plan. Eight Indicted in Gun Theft. Wasilla Residents Work to Recall Councilman. Diabetes Program Shows Success. Longtime Fairbanks Pilot Honored.