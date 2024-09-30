-
Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan is announcing a major redevelopment of Ship Creek. The public will have several opportunities to weigh in on what it should look like this week. Download Audio
A long-anticipated rewrite of Anchorage land use law, also known as 'Title 21', is set to come before the Anchorage Assembly tomorrow (1/15, Tues). The revision has been in the works for nearly 10 years. Public hearings are expected to be lively. KSKA's Daysha Eaton has the story.
Alaska's abundant coal resources are attracting world attention, especially in the Matanuska - Susitna Borough area, where rich deposits of bituminous coal have attracted development interests from as far away as Australia. But some Mat Su residents say that development will bring only environmental damage and disruption of a rural lifestyle. Others are anticipating high paying jobs. Join Ellen Lockyer for A Closer Look at coal mining in the Mat Su.Thursday 12/13 at 1:00 pm
Anchorage- based Alaska Native Heritage Center has been awarded a three year grant through the federal Administration for Native Americans Social and Economic Development Strategies Program.
A state-sponsored economic development panel wants suggestions for creating new timber industry jobs.
The state and Conoco-Phillips are getting federal support for drilling plans in the National Petroleum Reserve Alaska – NPRA. Conoco-Phillips has several leases in the area, but has so far been blocked from developing them by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ refusing to allow the construction of a bridge over the Colville River.
An Anchorage developer, with plans to refurbish the derelict Polaris building in downtown Fairbanks, is seeking additional concessions from the city.
The state Supreme Court of will not review a lower court's action that allows a public vote in the Lake and Peninsula Borough that would limit development of the Pebble mine.
Business leaders in Alaska got a chance to meet with Interior Secretary Ken Salazar Monday morning.
Salazar’s Third Visit to Alaska Focuses on Development Issues, States Offered Waivers From No Child Left Behind Bill, Rising Gold Price Good for Business In Alaska, Redistricting Challengers Will Present Case in January, and more...