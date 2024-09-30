destigmatizing mental health

-
Alaska volunteers want to know: What happened to the 'Lost Alaskans' sent to this Portland mental hospital?At least 3,500 Alaskans believed to be mentally ill were sent to Oregon's Morningside Hospital, many of them Alaska Natives. Many of their families never saw them again.
Advocates for North Star's patients have asked whether the hospitals are meeting their obligation to protect and treat those children, many of them placed there by the state.
During the third installment of Mental Health Mosaics on Line One, we learn about the intersections of houselessness and mental health through the stories of two individuals.
On the second installment of Out North's Mental Health Mosaics, we hear from community members about the ways that racism and discrimination affect mental health.
Breaking the silence around mental health concerns can be hard. On this a special presentation of Mental Health Mosaics, a production of Out North, Anchorage residents open up about their experiences.
Alaska’s elderly population is growing at a rapid rate while facing a range of challenges that can be distressing, and physically impairing.
The number of Alaskans with memory loss is set to nearly double by 2030. Resources to help are limited, but navigators help caregivers find them.
Many people who are involved with the criminal justice system have mental health issues, substance use disorders, or both. Instead of going to prison, some people choose to participate in the Alaska Therapeutic Court System where a team of people helps them heal.
Talking about mental health is hard, but it’s important for anyone who is struggling to know that they’re not alone. Alaska Public Media’s Adam Nicely brings us this story of an Anchorage community project with that goal, called Mental Health Mosaics.
Karen Hobart said her main goal as a school counselor is to help kids graduate, and that means looking at a lot more than just their grades or the number of credits they’ve earned. She also connects them to resources like food, safe transportation, or different types of mental health care.