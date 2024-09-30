-
This week on Stage Talk, we turn our attention to the world of Scene Design and Technology to give our listeners literally a "tour backstage". Tune in to meet two of Anchorage's busiest designers and technicians Dan Carlgren and Brian Saylor as they talk about how they first got involved in the art, what they've done, and their own personal and professional approaches to creating the physical world of a play. Carlgren is currently the Faculty Scenic Designer, Projection Designer and Technical Director for UAA Department of Theatre and Dance and Saylor designs and builds for several theatres in town including Anchorage Community Theatre and Cyrano's Theatre Company.Thanks for listening!
-
There's more than what just meets the eye in this week's Stage Talk as Scenic Designer Daniel Carlgren and Costume Designer Colleen Metzger from the University of Alaska Anchorage's Department of Theatre and Dancestop by to talk about creating the evocative world of Tennessee Williams' powerful drama, The Night of the Iguana opening February 14th and running through March 2nd.KSKA: Friday 2/7 at 2:45pmListen Now
-
Jean and Steve take a look back at the year in theatre and give a few shout outs to some extraordinary talent in acting, directing, writing and design.KSKA: Friday 12/20 at 2:45 pmListen Now
-
After the Municipality of Anchorage sued designers of the botched Port of Anchorage expansion project earlier this month, the designers faulted the construction. But one construction company involved is defending their work.Download Audio
-
After years of problems, which halted the Port of Anchorage project, the Municipality of Anchorage is suing the designers.Download Audio