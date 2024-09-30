-
The connection between mental and physical health is well documented. Anxiety, depression, obesity, heart disease, and diabetes are just a few of the physical and mental health problems that can be impacted by prolonged exposure to stress hormones. Please join Line One co-host Prentiss Pemberton and his guest, Margi Clifford, Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) and experienced yoga teacher, for a discussion about how she combines traditional therapy and the ongoing practice of yoga, to engage the nervous system in order to calm the mind and increase contentment and joy.Thanks for listening!
KSKA: Monday, August 29, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. The adolescent years can be a challenging period for teens and a scary time for parents. While moodiness, self doubt, and high risk behavior are all a part of this highly important developmental stage, some teens can, and do, develop serious mood disturbances like depression and anxiety. Join host Prentiss Pemberton and his guest, national expert, Dr. Francis Mondimore, from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, as they discuss the signs, symptoms, and treatment of Adolescent Depression.LISTEN NOW
For some inclement weather means much more than a change in wardrobe. It means a change in mental state. Seasonal affective disorder, also known as "SAD" is a form of clinical depression that co-occurs with seasons of the year, particularly winter, when periods of daylight are short, or rainy seasons, when natural light levels are low. Monday on Line One, Anchorage psychologist and psychotherapist, Dr. Suzanne Womack Strisik joins us to answer your questions on seasonal affective disorder, its origins and effective treatment options.KSKA: Monday 8/16 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm