KSKA: Wednesday April 12, 2017 @ 2pm and 8 pm. Justice Alaska on Hometown Alaska takes a look at our state's juvenile justice system, with guests representing both prosecution and defense.LISTEN HERE
The state is joining a lawsuit challenging National Park Service authority to regulate navigable waters in Alaska. The Governor’s office has directed the Department of Law to join a suit filed by Anchorage resident John Sturgeon.
An Assistant State Attorney General says it’s unclear if exemptions to the federal government’s Roadless Rule actually allow road building in protected areas.
House Rejects Special Session for Coastal Management Program, Alaska Dispatch Hosts Arctic Imperative Summit, Navy Officials Meet to Plan for Diminished Arctic Ice, Roadless Rule Exemptions Still Unclear, and more...