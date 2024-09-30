-
There was a fuel spill in Nome Saturday morning that leaked up to 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel into the ocean near the harbor. The vessel that hit rocks near the Nome Harbor and spilled up to 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel belongs to Alaska Logistics – one of the main shippers to Western Alaska.
BP has had another spill on the North Slope. Liquids squirted out of a conduit under a road during a pressure test at the Lisburne field.
A Juneau judge says state regulators need to take another look at cruise ship wastewater treatment systems.Superior Court Judge Patricia Collins ruled the Department of Environmental Conservation failed to consider stronger options for some ships.
In 2006, after the Alaska Railroad applied for a permit to spray herbicides along the railroad and public outcry ensued, the Department of Environmental Conservation denied the permit. In 2008, the Railroad authorized a study on small sections of track and then reapplied to DEC for a permit. Since that time, environmental groups have been following the appeals process on the permit approval.
