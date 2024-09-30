-
It is the first inmate of Alaska's correctional system to have a positive test, but only four have been conducted in the Wasilla facility.
KSKA: Tuesday, September 12, at 2:00 p.m. In Alaska, two out of three people who are released from prison end up going back in. The impacts of recidivism go beyond just the former prisoner to their families and the entire community. During the One Course Discourse discussion at Bear Tooth Theatre in Anchorage, the DOC worked with a group of community partners to share their stories of successful reentry and how the community can support people as they exit prison. LISTEN HERE
Governor Walker recently announced Dean Williams as the new commissioner of the Department of Corrections. This week on Alaska Edition we will talk about the future of the Department of Corrections and the steps the new commissioner plans to take to better the system. Listen Now: