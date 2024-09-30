-
On the next Outdoor Explorer, we will be exploring Alaska’s most iconic park, Denali National Park and Preserve. Sharon Stiteler, the park’s Public Affairs Officer, and Tucker Chenowith, the park’s South District Ranger, will cover ground from the first successful summit of Denali to the impact of the Pretty Rocks landslide on travel in the park.
-
With staffing at 50% because of the difficulty of implementing social distancing in seasonal housing, managers aren't sure how much vehicle and pedestrian traffic to allow into the park.
-
KSKA: Thursday, April 04, at 2:00. Denali National Park is turning 100 years old. We’ll learn how the park came into being a century ago, when development of Alaska had hardly begun. We’ll also look at the park today and opportunities to experience it as Alaskans. It is one of our biggest tourist attractions, but it is also a great place to visit with your family, especially with the activities starting this month for the centennial year.LISTEN NOW
-
The search for Wallace Dunn, 81, of Anchorage has been expanded north after a tip indicated that he might have been near the Montana Creek Campground on July 13.Download Audio
-
00000193-6344-d71b-a7fb-ebdf7e2a0000 Got your hippety-hop on, this morning? You’ll sure need it to get anywhere in the 49th state, lately. There’s more snow than most of us have seen in a long time, and aside from shoveling it all into an enormous cone-shaped configuration in the front yard, one activity in particular comes to mind – snowshoeing. Way more fun, too.
-
Despite the weak economy, National Parks in Alaska had a modest increase in visitors for 2011.
-
Federal and state Transportation officials held an open house today at Denali National Park to talk about a project to replace a bridge on the Parks Highway, and to get public comments about the proposal.
-
Two hikers are safe after getting lost on Mt. Healy near Denali National Park. The Park Service reports that the women headed out Tuesday night from the Parks Highway with plans to head up Bison Gulch, to the top of Mt. Healy and possibly on to Savage River.
-
Obama’s Oil Release Dismays Alaska’s Congressional Delegation, Troop Draw-Down Concerns Alaska’s Congressional Delegation, Draft Legislation Being Written to Extend Coastal Management Program, Complaint Filed Against Unalaska for Violating Clean Water Act, and more...
-
Ken Burns’ latest documentary is debuting SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27.This time the popular filmmaker takes a look at our national parks. And while millions of…