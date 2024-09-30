-
The grim news headlines pound like heavy waves against a weakened coast line. Our warming climate hits rural communities hard. They have decisions to make: leave or stay and fight. Two initiatives will work to give them information to make those choices.LISTEN HERE
-
As Congress debates how to cut federal spending, federal managers are left without answers about how their agency will be impacted.
-
State Approves Lease Agreement for In-State Gasline, Denali Commission Official Anxious for Clarity on Returned Funds Request, Parnell Objects to Federal Management of Wetlands, Arkansas Teenagers Who Killed Juneau Man Will be Tried as Adults, and more...