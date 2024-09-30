KSKA: Thursday, October 12, at 2:00 p.m. Vern Tejas joins us on this Outdoor Explorer to talk about his extraordinary climbing career. Vern was the first to climb Denali solo in the winter, a story in which this public radio station played a unique role, and he has climbed the highest mountain on each of the seven continents at least 10 times, and has done them faster than anyone else. But what impressed us even more about Vern was his warmth and his healthy philosophy about climbing, safety and people.LISTEN HERE

