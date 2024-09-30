Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Denali

  • Denali National Park and Preserve
    Outdoor Explorer
    Denali National Park and Preserve
    Lisa Keller
    On the next Outdoor Explorer, we will be exploring Alaska’s most iconic park, Denali National Park and Preserve. Sharon Stiteler, the park’s Public Affairs Officer, and Tucker Chenowith, the park’s South District Ranger, will cover ground from the first successful summit of Denali to the impact of the Pretty Rocks landslide on travel in the park.
  • Adventure Journal Art
    Outdoor Explorer
    Epic Alaskans: Dave Johnston, climber, ranger, and father
    Paul Twardock
    Dave Johnston has had many firsts: the first winter ascents of Denali and Mount Foraker, and the first Denali State Park Ranger being just a few. He also has climbed the 50 highest peaks in the U.S. with his family. Join your host Paul Twardock with Dave, his wife Cari and son Galen for the next Outdoor Explorer.
  • Sepp Weber
    Outdoor Explorer
    80 years of climbing, skiing, and boating with Sepp Weber
    Eric Bork
    Sepp Weber has climbed, skied and kayaked for 80 years, mostly in Alaska. Join him and your host Paul Twardock as Sepp shares his stories on Outdoor Explorer.
  • News
    A stretch of the Denali Park Road sits atop a creeping landslide. And it's picking up speed.
    Nathaniel Herz
    Officials at Denali National Park and Preserve are studying whether the existing path of the park’s 92-mile road can be spared from a creeping landslide, in what scientists say could be a preview of Denali’s future as its permafrost thaws.
  • Outdoor Explorer
    Climbing Denali
    Eric Bork
    While most of us are storing our skis for the summer, the Denali climbing season is just beginning. Climbing rangers are putting in Kahiltna Base Camp and the first climbers are on the mountain soon to be followed by 1000s of others. Join us for the next Outdoor Explorer as we talk with two veterans of Denali, climber Colby Coombs and Denali Ranger Melis Coady.Thanks for listening!
  • Photo courtesy: Paul Twardock.
    Outdoor Explorer
    Learning from our elders
    Eric Bork
    The outdoors can teach us many lessons, from skills like pitching a tent and cooking a hot meal to life lessons such as communication and decision making. Alaska is full of women and men of all stripes that have lived full lives in the outdoors. Join your host, Paul Twardock, on the next Outdoor Explorer as he speaks with Alaska ski pioneer Jim Mahaffey and retired Denali Mountaineering Ranger Daryl Miller.Thanks for listening!
  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduces his amended state budget to reporters at a press availability at the Capitol Feb. 13, 2019. (Photo by Skip Gray/360 North)
    Tourism, courts, pensions, oil tax credits: Where Alaska Gov. Dunleavy wants to spend more cash
    Nathaniel Herz
    Dunleavy is proposing to increase spending on a handful of projects and programs. They represent some of the governor's core priorities, like public safety and criminal justice, along with non-negotiable obligations, like the system that pays pensions to retired teachers and other public employees.
  • Outdoor Explorer
    Revisiting being alone in the wilderness
    Eric Bork
    Whereas having somebody else along is often safer and more fun, solo trips into the wilderness can sometimes be the most memorable. Whether by choice or necessity, these experiences offer a chance to get to know oneself better. In this episode we'll talk about what it’s like being truly alone in the great outdoors. This episode first aired in January of 2015.Thanks for listening!
  • Outdoor Explorer
    A conversation with Vern Tejas
    Iris Vandenham
    KSKA: Thursday, October 12, at 2:00 p.m. Vern Tejas joins us on this Outdoor Explorer to talk about his extraordinary climbing career. Vern was the first to climb Denali solo in the winter, a story in which this public radio station played a unique role, and he has climbed the highest mountain on each of the seven continents at least 10 times, and has done them faster than anyone else. But what impressed us even more about Vern was his warmth and his healthy philosophy about climbing, safety and people.LISTEN HERE
  • Outdoor Explorer
    Denali National Park's centennial
    Eric Bork
    KSKA: Thursday, April 04, at 2:00. Denali National Park is turning 100 years old. We’ll learn how the park came into being a century ago, when development of Alaska had hardly begun. We’ll also look at the park today and opportunities to experience it as Alaskans. It is one of our biggest tourist attractions, but it is also a great place to visit with your family, especially with the activities starting this month for the centennial year.LISTEN NOW
