Native Communities Worry About New Consultation Policy For Native Corporations. Fire Near Fairbanks Increases To 42,000 Acres. Navy Seal Author Remembered By Aniak Residents. Landfield Challenges Senator McGuire In South Anchorage Primary. Five Democrats Vy For Chance to Run Against Don Young. AK: Subsistence. 300 Villages: Glacier View.
Next Tuesday 5 Democrats are running against each other, hoping to garner the most primary votes to be able to challenge Republican Don Young for Alaska's lone seat in the U.S. House.
Members of the U.S. Senate have formed a bipartisan caucus focused on the oceans, and both of Alaska’s Senators are on board. Republican Lisa Murkowski is co-chairing it with Rhode Island Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse.
Bethel is preparing for a visit from four Obama Administration cabinet Secretaries tomorrow. The delegation includes HUD Secretary Shaun Donovan,…
Next year's Democratic Primary race for governor will be a crowded field, with three people already in the race and a fourth preparing to kick off his…
