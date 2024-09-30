-
Journal Article Shows Grizzly Bears May Be Suffering Under Predator Control. Bethel Loses a Major Landmark. Petersburg Volunteers Free Whale from Fishing Gear. Delta Junction May Need a Hospital. FCC Chairman Visits Dillingham. Kodiak Honors Cannery Workers. The National Park Service Finalizes Plan for Off Road Vehicles in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park
A group in Delta Junction is working to establish a hospital to help area residents who currently have to travel to Fairbanks or Anchorage for treatment.
The Alaska Air National Guard is preparing to send about 30 troops to Iraq. They will be from the 168th Refueling Wing, based at Eielson Air Force Base.
A state trooper shot a reportedly inebriated man at the Delta State Recreation Site campground Monday, after the man pointed a gun at the trooper.
A Fairbanks man crashed his single engine plane right after takeoff from a private runway near Delta Sunday and died after the crash.
The big wild fire north of Fairbanks has calmed down with recent showery, cool weather. The Hastings fire has been burning for two weeks, but its growth has slowed in recent days.
Redistricting Leads to Big Election Year in 2012, Talkeetna Woman Found, Hospitalized After Search Called Off, Vote Delayed on Bycatch Reduction Alternatives, Port Moller Test Fishery to Receive Boost, and more...
A dozen new wildfires were reported in Alaska Thursday, a mix of lightning and human caused blazes. Several are being fought, including an over 1,000 acre lightning start in the Delta Junction area, where more than 50 firefighters and air resources are working.