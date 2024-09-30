Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Defense Secretary Robert Gates

  • News
    President Announces Planned Troop Draw-Down in Afghanistan
    Libby Casey
    President Obama announced, Wednesday evening, a plan to begin drawing down troops in Afghanistan - 33,000 of them by this time next year. Alaska’s Senators both said the draw-down must be done in such a way that does not leave the remaining American forces high and dry.
  • News
    Gates Says Soldiers in Afghanistan Will Not Be Under-Funded
    Libby Casey
    Defense Secretary Robert Gates says soldiers, including Alaskans, fighting in Afghanistan will not be given short-shrift during the coming troop draw-down. Gates assured Senator Lisa Murkowski Wednesday that a reduction in money for the Afghanistan War effort will not leave soldiers under-funded or under-supported.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: June 15, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Resource Developers Concerned About National Ocean Council Initiatives, Gates Says Soldiers in Afghanistan Will Not Be Under-Funded, Investigation Looms as Park and Center Part Ways, Dion Convicted of Killing Bonnie Craig 17 Years Ago, and more...