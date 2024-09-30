-
President Obama announced, Wednesday evening, a plan to begin drawing down troops in Afghanistan - 33,000 of them by this time next year. Alaska’s Senators both said the draw-down must be done in such a way that does not leave the remaining American forces high and dry.
Defense Secretary Robert Gates says soldiers, including Alaskans, fighting in Afghanistan will not be given short-shrift during the coming troop draw-down. Gates assured Senator Lisa Murkowski Wednesday that a reduction in money for the Afghanistan War effort will not leave soldiers under-funded or under-supported.
