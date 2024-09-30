Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
  • Addressing Alaskans
    Choosing Our Future: Alaska's Fiscal Options
    Eric Bork
    KSKA: Tuesday, October, 24 2017, at 2:00 p.m. Addressing Alaskans, this week, is taking a look into Alaska’s fiscal options by discussing facts, frequently discussed approaches and the dollars attached to the state’s very real budget issues. LISTEN HERE
  • News
    Bad Cooper Landing Fishing Guide Leaves Town, Stiffs Clients
    Steve Heimel
    A fishing guide who left the state apparently also left his fishing clients in the lurch. Tom Murray, formerly of Cooper Landing, has been charged with theft and fraud after his business, Wise Guide Outfitters, sold fishing trips over the internet that allegedly didn't happen. Murray is also accused of running out on his debts in town.
  • News
    Naknek Electric, Deep in Debt, Outlines Geothermal Plan
    Daysha Eaton
    The Naknek Electric Association has released a plan explaining where they’re going with their geothermal project. The member-owned electricity cooperative filed for bankruptcy last year after problems with the more than decade-old geothermal exploration.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: September 19, 2011
    Kristin Spack
    The EPA issues Shell Oil Air Quality Permits for Arctic Ocean Drilling. Anchorage Man is Injured in Reno Air Show Crash. Australian Company to Explore "Deep Coal" in Alaska. Naknek Electric, Deep in Debt, Outlines Geothermal Plan. APOC Dismisses SOS Initiative Complaint. South Central Mayors Encourage Energy Thriftiness. Interior School District Fires up Alternative Energy Boiler. Larsen Bay Cannery Celebrates 100 years. A New Life for an Old Roadhouse
    News
    Market Stutters After Fed Holds Line On Rates
    NPR National News
    The Federal Reserve says it will likely keep interest rates at record lows for the next two years after acknowledging that the economy is weaker than it had thought with increasing risks.Fed Likely To Keep Interest Rates Low 2 More Years
  • News
    Obama Signs Debt Deal Legislation into Law
    Libby Casey
    President Obama has signed into law a deal to raise the debt ceiling, fending off a national default, which he warned could roil the markets and leave the U.S. without enough money to pay its bills.
  • News
    House Delays Vote on Debt Ceiling Plan
    Libby Casey
    Despite a big build-up Thursday and a late night on Capitol Hill, the U.S. House did not vote on a plan to raise the debt ceiling and cut spending. House Speaker John Boehner couldn’t muster enough votes. He has the lukewarm support and promised vote of Alaska’s Congressman Don Young, but conservative Republicans say the plan doesn’t make deep enough cuts, and Democrats are staunchly opposed.
  • News
    Young Says Politicians Heading in Wrong Direction to Solve Fiscal Problems
    Josh Edge
    Alaska’s Congressman Don Young says he applauds last night’s stand in the U.S. House not to raise the debt limit until the nation’s budget problems are dealt with, but he says politicians – including Republicans – are going about solving the fiscal woes all wrong.