Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Debbie Ossiander

  • Photo by Daysha Eaton, KSKA - Anchorage
    News
    Anchorage Residents Push for Water Protections in Title 21
    Daysha Eaton
    A group of home owners in the Rabbit Creek neighborhood are concerned that non-residential development could drain their water supply. They say it could happen in many neighborhoods on the Hillside and are suggesting an amendment to Title 21, Anchorage land-use law as a preventative measure. Members of the Anchorage Assembly are in the final stages of a 10-year review of Title 21, which has been in the news for addressing issues like sidewalks, landscaping and stream setbacks. But the Rabbit Creek residents say, if it goes through without addressing water issues, the municipality could face problems down the road.
  • Photo by Daysha Eaton, KSKA - Anchorage.
    News
    Anchorage Assembly Hears Title 21 Testimony, Nobody Likes Rewrite Much
    Daysha Eaton
    The Anchorage Assembly heard public testimony on the long-anticipated rewrite of Anchorage land-use law, Title 21, at their meeting Tuesday night. More than 40 people testified. KSKA's Daysha Eaton was there and has the highlights.
  • News
    Speaker Requests on Title 21 Denied By Assembly Chair
    Kristin Spack
    The Title 21Rewrite Project covering land development and building requirements is not on this evening's Anchorage Assembly agenda. Despite that, Title 21 will still draw a determined group of interested - if silent - citizens.