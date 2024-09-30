Debbie Ossiander

-
A group of home owners in the Rabbit Creek neighborhood are concerned that non-residential development could drain their water supply. They say it could happen in many neighborhoods on the Hillside and are suggesting an amendment to Title 21, Anchorage land-use law as a preventative measure. Members of the Anchorage Assembly are in the final stages of a 10-year review of Title 21, which has been in the news for addressing issues like sidewalks, landscaping and stream setbacks. But the Rabbit Creek residents say, if it goes through without addressing water issues, the municipality could face problems down the road.
-
The Anchorage Assembly heard public testimony on the long-anticipated rewrite of Anchorage land-use law, Title 21, at their meeting Tuesday night. More than 40 people testified. KSKA's Daysha Eaton was there and has the highlights.
-
The Title 21Rewrite Project covering land development and building requirements is not on this evening's Anchorage Assembly agenda. Despite that, Title 21 will still draw a determined group of interested - if silent - citizens.