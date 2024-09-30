Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
death

  News
    UAA's Eurydice
    Steven Hunt
    The Greek mythological tale of lost love and a journey to the underworld takes a new turn in Sarah Ruhl's play, Eurydice currently performing at the University of Alaska Department of Theatre and Dance. Join director Ty Hewitt along with actors Kimberly Allely and Angela Colavecchio this week on Stage Talk to hear all about it. Eurydice performs this weekend at the UAA Fine Arts Building Friday through Sunday.KSKA: Friday, March 4 at 2:45pmDOWNLOAD AUDIO
  News
    Dusk
    Steven Hunt
    Providence Hospice is trying something new with its goal of providing important information about Advance Health Care Directives: a play. Playwright Bryan Harnetiaux has written a trilogy of end-of-life plays and one of these plays, Dusk (currently performing in various venues around the Anchorage area) concerns Gil (played by local actor Bill Cotton) who is facing those final decisions with his family. Laced with humor and pathos, Dusk goes into the community rather than performs in a theatre. This week on Stage Talk, Providence Hospice Program Director Pat Dooley and Volunteer Coordinator Vanessa Salinas come by to discuss the play and its positive affect.KSKA: Friday, Nov. 13 at 2:45 p.m.Listen Now:
  Photo courtesy of the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center
    News
    Escaped Bear Found Shot to Death
    Ellen Lockyer
    Only a day after her companion Taquoka was shipped to a bear reserve in Sweden, Shaguyik, the escaped grizzly cub, was found shot to death near Portage.…
  Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: June 14, 2012
    Kristin Spack
    Grounded Landing Craft near Kodiak will Float Soon. Rural Residents Struggle with Low King Returns on the Yukon. King Salmon Restrictions for Kenai, Kasilof Rivers. Alaska Will Collect Millions from Federal Grant Program. Escaped Bear Found Shot to Death. Polar Bear Researcher Wins Prestigious Conservation Award. Red Flag Training Gets Underway at Eielson. Redistricting Plan Back in Court. Lawmakers Discuss Issues with Redistricting Plan. Rural Students Share Thoughts on City Life
  News
    Mat-Su Officials Saddened By Rep. Gatto’s Passing
    Ellen Lockyer
    Matanuska Susitna Borough officials are saddened by Gatto’s passing. Patty Sullivan, now a spokesperson for the Borough and a former radio reporter who followed Gatto’s initial election campaigns, says he had a homespun sense of humor.
  Rep. Carl Gatto
    News
    Rep. Carl Gatto Dies
    Casey Kelly
    Rep. Carl Gatto died this morning. The Palmer Republican was battling prostate cancer and last week suffered kidney failure. His death was announced about 12:30 p.m. on the floor of the Alaska House of Representatives. He was 74.
  News
    Man Dies In Anchorage’s Karluk Manor
    Ellen Lockyer
    New Year’s Day brought the first death of a client at Anchorage’s Karluk Manor alcoholic housing facility.
  News
    Eight Charged In Death Of Stryker Brigade Soldier
    Dan Bross
    Eight Ft. Wainwright based soldiers are charged in connection with the death of a fellow Stryker Brigade member.
  News
    Congressman Young Says War in Afghanistan Can't Be Won
    Dan Bross
    Today marks the 10th anniversary of the start of the war in Afghanistan, a mission that has cost nearly 18 hundred American lives, and many struggle to justify. Alaska Congressman Don Young has always opposed the war, he says America cannot win.
  News
    Jury Deliberates Bethel Murder Case
    Shane Iverson
    The fate of two men accused of torturing and beating a man to death now rests in the hands of a jury. Jeff Hout of Bethel and Harry Williams of Kwethluk are facing first degree murder charges at the Bethel Courthouse for the killing of 19 year old Benjamin Kaiser of Hooper Bay last October.
