Providence Hospice is trying something new with its goal of providing important information about Advance Health Care Directives: a play. Playwright Bryan Harnetiaux has written a trilogy of end-of-life plays and one of these plays, Dusk (currently performing in various venues around the Anchorage area) concerns Gil (played by local actor Bill Cotton) who is facing those final decisions with his family. Laced with humor and pathos, Dusk goes into the community rather than performs in a theatre. This week on Stage Talk, Providence Hospice Program Director Pat Dooley and Volunteer Coordinator Vanessa Salinas come by to discuss the play and its positive affect.KSKA: Friday, Nov. 13 at 2:45 p.m.Listen Now:

Listen