Dave Donaldson

The doors are now locked on the state’s Coastal Management Program. That’s the bottom line result of the legislature and governor’s action last week in not extending it.
Legislators are getting together Monday morning to make a final, slim attempt to save the state’s Coastal Management Program. The agency is now on track for permanent closure at the end of business Thursday unless the legislature - and the governor - act to extend it.
Legislative leaders Thursday began distributing draft legislation that, if enacted before the end of the day next Thursday, would extend the state’s coastal management program.
House and Senate leaders report progress in talks that could lead to extending the state’s Coastal Management Program.
So far, there's been no deal on a one-year extension of the Coastal Zone Management program. State House Majority Leader Allen Austerman says polling over the weekend did not yield enough support to accept the Senate's offer.
Despite skepticism from Alaska’s congressional delegation about the future of a natural gas pipeline from the North Slope to North American markets, the Parnell administration is still optimistic – and they’re still working on what they consider the opening steps of a long project.
