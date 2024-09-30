-
After six and a half years, first as co-host and then as host of Stage Talk, Steve Hunt has decided to exit stage left. With his departure the show will take a short hiatus and then re-appear in August in a new format with a new name, but still focusing on the arts. To help commemorate the last episode of the show, Hunt has invited as his guest, Stage Talk creator and first host, Catherine Stadem. Join Steve and Catherine today on Stage Talk as they talk about its beginnings almost twenty years ago through its history of celebrating the performing arts up to today.Thanks for listening!
KSKA: Friday, February 16 at 2:45pm UAA Department of Theatre's Brian Cook started working on a collaborative project with students over a year ago to research the earthquake that devastated south central Alaska in 1964 with the purpose of creating a presentation that would explore this defining moment in Alaskan history. The result is Earthquake '64, a multidisciplinary performance that weaves personal stories, movement and music together into an exciting evening of theatre. Joining Brian today on Stage Talk are three of those student-collaborators, Adi Davis, Kaeli Meno and Paitton Reid. Earthquake '64 performs at the Fine Arts Center on the campus of UAA February 16-18.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Friday, October 27 at 2:45p.m. Anchorage Opera is opening its season with the comic opera Don Pasquale by Gaetano Donizetti with lyrics by Giovanni Ruffini and Donizetti, a story that's full of love, disguise, trickery and a lot of fun. Join Philip Cokorinos, who plays the title character, David Lefkowich (Stage Director) and AO's General Director Reed Smith this week on Stage Talk to hear all about it. Don Pasquale runs November 3-5 in the Discovery Theatre in the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Friday, August 25 at 2:45pm Just what goes into running an adult dance company in Anchorage? How about two? Join Artistic Directors Becky Kendall of Momentum Dance Collective and Stephanie Wonchala of Pulse Dance Company this week on Stage Talk to find out. Momentum Dance Collective is celebrating their tenth anniversary and Pulse Dance Company is celebrating their eighth year of bringing exciting and creative dance concerts and movement training to the community.LISTEN HERE
Join UAA Department of Theatre and Dance faculty members Brian Cook and Ty Hewitt this week on Stage Talk as they let us in on an exciting new season that breaks away from the traditional fare of scripted drama and dives headlong into the creative process as it progresses throughout the year. Included in this season is a year-long celebration ofEarth Matters on Stage.LISTEN HEREKSKA: Friday, August 18 at 2:45pm
KSKA: Friday, July 28 at 2:45pm Founded in 1982, The Music Machine has been showing off the talents of young performers on the stage every year as they sing and dance to popular musical theatre and pop songs. And along with it's sister, Dance Machine, it's back again this year for it's 36th show with a cast of over 70. Co-founder and Director Janet Carr-Campbell brings along one of those talented performers Faith Clark to Stage Talk this week to talk about it. The Music Machine performs in the Discovery Theatre August 2-5.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Friday, May 26 at 2:45pmOf the three elements that go into making performing arts what it is, one is the space in which both performers and audience share. It is that place where we, as a community, come to share common experiences. Seventy years ago, Cap Lathrop created such a space in the 4th Avenue Theatre. This weekend, a 70th Anniversary Celebration is occurring to commemorate that founding and on today's Stage Talk Sandy Harper and Ron Holmstrom gather to share stories about the theatre and to let us in on some of the goings on of the celebration. The Celebration will happen May 27-29 on 4th Avenue, the Performing Arts Center and the Anchorage Museum.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Friday, April 14 at 2:45pm Spring Returns. And so it does in the remounting of Director and Choreographer Brian Jeffery's aptly named dance piece being performed as part of UAA's Department of Theatre and Dance's New Dances 2017 this weekend at the UAA Fine Arts Building Main Stage. Fifty-eight dancers, choreographers and technician/designers have come together this year to present exciting new works. Joining Brian on this week's Stage Talk is triple threat (dancer, choreographer and lighting designer) Katie O'Loughlin to give us an insight into what goes into producing such an ambitious body of work. New Dances 2017 performs April 13-16.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Friday, October 7 at 2:45pm Momentum Dance Collective is known for taking a few risks with their productions (like dancing off the side of the Anchorage Museum) and Urban Yeti is known for their long-form improvisations, which for some is like walking a tight wire without a net. So it makes sense that they'd collaborate, right? What will it be like? No one really knows yet, but Becky Kendall and Ariel Graham from Momentum Dance Collective and John Parsi from Urban Yeti come on Stage Talk this week to brain storm their ideas for a performance that will happen on November 12th at the Church of Love in Spenard.LISTEN NOW
KSKA: Friday, September 2 at 2:45pmPulse Dance Company will be offering a little bit of everything this year from contemporary modern to burlesque and rock and roll. Join Artistic Director Stephanie Wonchala as she drops by Stage Talk this week to talk about what's coming up. Their first offering is Haus Pulse, performing at the Church of Love in Spenard on Saturday, September 10th.LISTEN NOW