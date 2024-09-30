-
The Fairbanks North Star Borough has awarded a contract to investigate expansion of local natural gas distribution. The $430,000 bid award to Northern Economics is for a two-fold study.
The power utility and the local refinery in the Fairbanks area are teaming up on a liquified natural gas project. The gas will be liqufied on the North Slope and trucked down the Haul Road.
Tuesday, State Natural Resources Commissioner Dan Sullivan told the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce the Parnell administration wants to get throughput on the Trans Alaska Pipeline up to a million barrels a day within a decade.
Friday, August 5 at 2:00pmOne of the most influential men in fisheries policy will be going to prison after admitting to federal fisheries violations. Seafood dot com's John Sackton weighs in on the Arne Fuglvog situation. And, will enough kings reach the border to make the Canadians happy? All that, and the pink salmon season looks strong in Southeast and in Kodiak Island waters.
Coming up this week: the fall chum run on the Yukon has started, and managers are expecting it to be strong; NOAA has a new plan to address the problem of the charter industry constantly exceeding their harvest limits; and the lessons learned from the ammonia leak at a Sitka cannery.
Police report that the individual was lying on the tracks in the Old Steese retail area Tuesday.
State managers saw a drop in kings passing by Eyak and ordered the restriction, according to state biologist Mark Sommerville.
Two hikers are safe after getting lost on Mt. Healy near Denali National Park. The Park Service reports that the women headed out Tuesday night from the Parks Highway with plans to head up Bison Gulch, to the top of Mt. Healy and possibly on to Savage River.
Obama’s Oil Release Dismays Alaska’s Congressional Delegation, Troop Draw-Down Concerns Alaska’s Congressional Delegation, Draft Legislation Being Written to Extend Coastal Management Program, Complaint Filed Against Unalaska for Violating Clean Water Act, and more...
Coming up this week, two fishermen are dead after their skiff capsizes, the Yukon King return is weak - again, Nushagak Kings are coming back small, while the market outlook for Southeast salmon is looking up.