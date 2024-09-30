-
Smaller towns say there's no way to implement the guidance that would allow cruise ships to visit in time for a robust cruise season.
The loss represents nearly $800 million in passenger spending.
The Port of Seattle made a decision to suspend its cruise ship season earlier this week, but cruise ships were already banned from sailing after Canada shut its ports earlier this month.
High winds in the Gulf of Alaska have forced ships into shelter. The cruise ship Statendam couldn't leave Seward Sunday, the Amsterdam and Westerdam cancelled their stops in Sitka, which is in sheltered waters, but still on the outer coast. Travelers expecting state ferries are advised to contact the Marine Highway for the latest information there.
Individual news stories are posted in the Alaska News category and you can subscribe to APRN’s news feeds via email, podcast and RSS.Download Audio…
Some Southeast tourism leaders are calling for repeal of the cruise-ship passenger tax. They're looking toward legislative action - or their own citizens'…
