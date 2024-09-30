-
A spokesman for the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation says BP Exploration Alaska plans to complete cleanup of a spill at the Lisburne Production Facility drill site on Alaska's North Slope before digging up the pipe that burst and caused it.
BP has had another spill on the North Slope. Liquids squirted out of a conduit under a road during a pressure test at the Lisburne field.
Thursday morning, the Obama Administration announced it was releasing 30 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and the price of crude on the futures market went down $5 a barrel.
A federal enforcement agency has filed charges that say speculators have been driving up the price of crude oil, which, in turn, affects the price of fuel at the gasoline pump and the fuel barge.