cross country skiing

https://player.vimeo.com/video/61134198 Tour of Anchorage 2013 from ATMI on Vimeo.You don't have to be an Olympian to participate in a Nordic ski race. Anchorage has races for the rest of us, where fast skiers can duel at the front while older and less competitive skiers push their personal limits. The Tour of Anchorage is the biggest race of the year, with up to 2,000 contestants covering up to 50 kilometers, but local volunteers organize many other cross-country ski races during the winter that are open to anyone willing to try.KSKA: Thursday 1/9 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pmListen Now

