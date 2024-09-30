-
KSKA: Thursday, July 28, at 2:00. Last summer Charles was contacted by the Anchorage Rowing Association to row crew in the Dave Thorsness Challenge, a regatta mostly for beginners, as well as getting a couple of rowing lessons to make sure he could do it. For this week's show, we're going back to hear the result, as Charles took a recorder along on this aquatic adventure. LISTEN NOW
The Justice Department cannot categorically keep sealed its criminal investigation files on Congressman Don Young, according to a federal judge in Washington, DC. U.S. District Court Judge Gladys Kessler ruled Tuesday that the Justice Department was in the wrong when it refused to turn over any of its files to an anti-corruption watchdog group.
The Coast Guard had no luck searching for a missing crew member from a cargo vessel in the Pacific Saturday. The Korean-flagged container carrier Mol Explorer out of Oakland reported a crew member missing Saturday afternoon.