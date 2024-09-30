-
Richard I Wilmarth crashed his father's airplane at Red Devil Friday evening and he and his passenger both died in the crash. The father, Richard C…
An Alaska man who was injured at the National Championship Air Races and Air Show in Reno, Nevada, is recovering. Noah Joraanstad is a pilot for Pen Air.
The EPA issues Shell Oil Air Quality Permits for Arctic Ocean Drilling. Anchorage Man is Injured in Reno Air Show Crash. Australian Company to Explore "Deep Coal" in Alaska. Naknek Electric, Deep in Debt, Outlines Geothermal Plan. APOC Dismisses SOS Initiative Complaint. South Central Mayors Encourage Energy Thriftiness. Interior School District Fires up Alternative Energy Boiler. Larsen Bay Cannery Celebrates 100 years. A New Life for an Old Roadhouse
A vehicle left the road Monday morning in Wasilla and two young men were killed when it crashed into a retaining wall.
Residents in Bethel have lost a major landmark. On Friday afternoon the Civil Engineer Corp brought down the White Alice radar. The radar towered over the city and much of the low lying region before it came crashing down.
Sunday in South Anchorage a motorcycle struck a left turning vehicle on Dimond Boulevard. Investigation continues.
A head-on collision between two pickup trucks Saturday on the Seward Highway outside of Girdwood killed a Kasilof man.
The wreckage of a single engine plane was found Tuesday at Seal River, below the Bering Glacier. State Troopers found no bodies there, but the plane's owner, Richard Stoltzfus of Cordova and his passenger, John Dick, are feared dead. The plane was badly damaged. The two were part of a group of five staying at a cabin in the area.
An investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board is looking into the fatal plane crash that killed two people near McGrath. Clint Johnson says one of the four survivors told him the small aircraft struck the side of a mountain in fog so thick, it created whiteout conditions.
A plane crash between McGrath and Anvik Saturday night took two lives and left a family stranded at the hillside crash site until the next day, when the National Guard could get aircraft in.