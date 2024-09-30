-
Government and nonprofit groups gathered on Prince of Wales Island recently to celebrate a pair of restoration projects. The Nature Conservancy, Trout Unlimited and the U.S. Forest Service worked together on the Harris River and Fubar Creek. Both were damaged by logging in past decades.
Rachelle Waterman has been sentenced to three years. The Craig woman, who was 16 when her mother, Lori Waterman, was kidnapped and murdered, was tried by an Anchorage jury earlier this year and convicted of criminally negligent homicide.
