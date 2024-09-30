-
Across our community, Alaskans are trying to navigate the new realities brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Conversations about masking, vaccines, and whether to return to work and school can trigger strong feelings and in some cases have resulted in strained friendships and divided families. These conversations mimic the political divide and frequently devolve into defensiveness, contempt, criticism, and hurt feelings. These high conflict conversations do nothing to improve public health and are tearing at the foundations of our community and the sense of unity we take pride in as Alaskans.
In Alaska, only 25% of kids aged 5 to 11 have received at least one shot. Nationally, 31% have.
This week’s episode of Addressing Alaskans continues with speakers from the 2021 Bettye Davis African American Summit on COVID-19. Speakers discuss how COVID-19 has impacted the local and national economy and how the pandemic has affected the local justice system.
On this Outdoor Explorer, the journey back to activity after a Covid infection. Our guests will include the team physician for the University of Washington football team who has been researching the impacts of Covid on athletes, a physical therapist who treats post-Covid breathing issues, and an Ironman athlete who has had his season turned upside down.
We’re a month into the school year and Alaska is experiencing peak Covid-19 cases and a hospital system at max capacity. Alaska Public Media’s Jeff Chen looks at how low teenage turnout for the Covid vaccine increases case rates in Alaska.
Health experts shared the information with school officials and administrators as they prepare for the end of the school year.
Certain vaccine recipients getting their first dose will be entered into a drawing to win either $500 or $250.
After a year of pandemic and increased racial tensions, Ed Washington, an Anchorage musician who won best male vocalist at the 2020 Alaska Hip Hop and R&B…
There are more than 130 legislators and staff in Juneau for the legislative session. The legislature is taking steps to limit the spread of COVID-19. For…
To defeat COVID-19, Alaska needs to vaccinate as many residents as possible. But how do concerns about the vaccine affect the success of that mission?…