Covenant House

    Meet Americorps in Alaska
    Back in 1965, President John Kennedy launched a domestic public service equivalent of the Peace Corps, called VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America). In…
  • Still from "Streets to Success" video with Gogo and Dash Togi, a part of a Covenant House Communities Thrive Challenge. The video is to support Covenant House Anchorage's bid for a Chan Zuckerberg Communities Thrive Challenge.
    Hometown, Alaska
    Strengthening the safety net under homeless teens
    Iris Vandenham
    We'll host the Covenant House executive director Alison Kear, along with at least two homeless or formerly homeless youth, to hear their stories. What are the risks for a teen who is homeless? What obstacles exist for a young person to overcome homelessness? How does mental and physical health play into this picture?Thanks for listening!
  • James Clinton. Photo courtesy of the Anchorage Police Department.
    News
    Badly Beaten Anchorage Teen Identified
    Daysha Eaton
    Police have released the name of a young man who was found beaten unconscious in an abandoned building in Downtown Anchorage Monday night. The victim has been identified as James Clinton, 18, of Anchorage.Download Audio
  • News
    AK Pride Pays Forward Their ‘Today’ Show Donations
    Josh Edge
    Mao Tosi didn't believe it when he received the first call from NBC "Today" Show personality Al Roker's "Lend a Hand Today," charity road trip. They told him that AK Pride -- the non-profit that Tosi runs -- and other local charities would receive $1.9 million worth of merchandise and donations.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: June 14, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Kuskokwim River Closed to King Salmon Fishing by Emergency Order, State Closes Anchor River to Fishing, AK Pride Pays Forward Their ‘Today’ Show Donations, Redistricting Board Holds Ceremonial Signing of Plan, and more...