Back in 1965, President John Kennedy launched a domestic public service equivalent of the Peace Corps, called VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America). In…
We'll host the Covenant House executive director Alison Kear, along with at least two homeless or formerly homeless youth, to hear their stories. What are the risks for a teen who is homeless? What obstacles exist for a young person to overcome homelessness? How does mental and physical health play into this picture?Thanks for listening!
Police have released the name of a young man who was found beaten unconscious in an abandoned building in Downtown Anchorage Monday night. The victim has been identified as James Clinton, 18, of Anchorage.Download Audio
Mao Tosi didn't believe it when he received the first call from NBC "Today" Show personality Al Roker's "Lend a Hand Today," charity road trip. They told him that AK Pride -- the non-profit that Tosi runs -- and other local charities would receive $1.9 million worth of merchandise and donations.
