Shell’s chief executives responded to questions about the January grounding of the Kulluk drill rig during the company’s annual results conference in London Thursday. In a prepared presentation, Shell’s Chief Executive Officer, Peter Voser, played down the company’s many mishaps in Alaska last year.
Monday on Line One: Your Health Connection, Anchorage health care analyst Mark Foster joins host Dr. Woodard to discuss the high cost of health care in Alaska and the recently released UAA Institute of Social and Economic Research report on Alaska health care costs. KSKA: Monday 4/2 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
What if your insurance company helped you build a healthier grocery list or your work place paid part of your gym membership? Last time on Talk of Alaska we discussed the staggering cost of health care in the state and now we'll talk about solutions.KSKA: Tuesday, 2/21 @ 10:00am
The price of the fuel to customers in Nome after the upcoming fuel delivery is still to be determined. Nomeites may be spared the cost of gas at $9 a gallon, but the operation to deliver fuel with icebreaker support is not cheap for the government agencies involved.
The Alaska Health Care Commission just released a series of reports that try to understand why health care costs so much more in Alaska. One important finding is that the cost for specialty care is much higher here than in other parts of the country.
The price to build the proposed Donlin Gold Mine has shot up by billions of dollars. That’s according to one of the major developers. NovaGold Resources released a new construction estimate for the remote mine site that puts the figure at $7 billion.
The National Park Service is upping the fee for climbing Denali and Mt. Foraker. The price hike is aimed at re-cooping the cost of managing mountaineering on the high peaks.
A reminder is out to Alaska's farmers that the deadline is approaching to sign up for federal transportation reimbursement. Farmers in states with high transportation costs qualify for the money, designed to even costs of getting food to market.
State officials are also soliciting proposals for an analysis of the economic costs of Endangered Species Act listings.
At least one-fifth of the Alaska Legislature attended a conference in Hawaii this month, at a cost of nearly $35,000 so far.