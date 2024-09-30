-
The men accused in a massive government contracting bribery case involving Alaska Native Corporation EyakTek are staying behind bars – three of them until trial and the fourth at least through the weekend. At a hearing in Washington D.C. today (Thursday) the lawyer for EyakTek executive Harold Babb asked for a few more days before making his argument as to why Babb should be released on bond.
The arrest yesterday (Tuesday) of an executive at the Eyak Alaska Native Corporation’s subsidiary EyakTek and two Army Corps of Engineers employees has some members of Congress clamoring for hearings, and has Alaska’s delegation worried about the fallout.
An executive of Alaska Native Corporation Eyak Tek was arrested yesterday for his alleged role in a major 20 million dollar bribery and kickback scheme. Harold Babb was director of contracts for Eyak Technology LLC, which operates under the Eyak Native Corporation.
The Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation held a groundbreaking ceremony for a care facility in Bethel this week.
Tribal groups and Native corporations will get insights into government contracting during a three-day event this week.The Alaska Native Economic Development and Procurement Trade Fair is offering information on a variety of business programs, including 8-a contracting. It’s Tuesday through Thursday at the Tlingit and Haida Central Council headquarters on West Willoughby Avenue in Juneau.
The Permanent Fund’s losses of 2008 are fading into the past and the dividend applications are in. Now that the fiscal year has ended, we’ll soon have a better idea of the size of the dividend.
Native corporations that form partnerships for government contracts are meeting Wednesday in Anchorage.
Lori Townsend, APRN – AnchorageBP announced today that it’s selling $7 billion in oil field assets to Houston based Apache Corporation. But the sale…