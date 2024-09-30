cook inletkeeper

-
Sue Mauger is a scientist and conservationist who studies Alaska’s streams to learn the impact of climate change. So why did she go on a voyage to Antarctica? On the next outdoor explorer, we’ll discuss the unusual reason. Sue was invited to join a ship full of women scientists with the goal of learning about themselves and how they can be stronger in their work for the benefit of knowledge and the earth.Thanks for listening!
The state has turned down a petition that would have designated some state lands within the Chuitna River watershed as unsuitable for coal mining.Download Audio