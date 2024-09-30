Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
cook inlet

  • A map showing all of the hydrokinetic and hydropower projects in Alaska (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Alaska).
    News
    Alaska Harnesses Power of Tides, Rivers, and Waves
    Joaquin Palomino
    While Alaska is known for its oil, it’s also home to another energy source: Hydrokinetic power, which uses turbines to harness energy from tides, rivers, and waves. Four separate test projects are underway this summer, and many more could be just around the corner. Why does Alaska lead the way in hydrokinetic power? And what’s driving growth in the industry?Download Audio
  • News
    Tyonek Fire Grows To 1,800 Acres
    Josh Edge
    Two Southcentral Alaska fires have grown in size since Wednesday afternoon, covering the Anchorage area in smoke Thursday morning. Download Audio
  • Outdoor Explorer
    Fish Camp
    Kristin Spack
    https://youtu.be/33AzxvHoscYOn the next Outdoor Explorer, our topic is fish camp. Native Alaskans all over the state go to riverside fish camps for the summer to harvest salmon, and as part of an ancient way of life. And a lot of commercial fishermen have fish camps at setnet sites, where they catch the fish going by, they make a little bit of money and to live and sustain themselves in wild places. KSKA: Thursday 8/8 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pm.Listen Now
  • Outdoor Explorer
    Fishing Forecast
    Kristin Spack
    00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defbf0d20000Fishing season is approaching. We’ll find out what to expect in this year’s salmon runs. Last year was dreadful for kings, poor for silvers, and red hot for reds across Upper Cook Inlet. Do we know why? Will we see a repeat? And how do these predictions get made.KSKA: 5/16 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmListen Now
  • News
    Environmental Group Sues Over Seismic Work in Cook Inlet
    Shaylon Cochran
    Oral arguments are being heard Friday in US District Court in Anchorage for a lawsuit that challenges the decision made by the National Marine Fisheries Service to authorize the first of at least three years of seismic exploration in Cook Inlet.
  • News
    New Cook Inlet Player To Spend $200 Million in AK
    Ellen Lockyer
    New player in Alaska, Hilcorp Energy, is a little know private company with big plans for Cook Inlet oil and gas production. And it may play a role in…
  • News
    Report Reveals Oil Tanker Incident in Cook Inlet
    Iris Vandenham
    An oil tanker docked in icy waters at Nikiski had what investigators are calling a "near miss" when it was accidentally set adrift while loading oil from the Tesoro tank farm. KBBI's Aaron Selbig reports on the January incident, which came to light last week following the release of an internal Tesoro investigation.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: April 6, 2012
    Kristin Spack
    Polar Bears Show Signs of Mysterious Illness. Oil Companies Criticize Senate's Tax Plan. Assembly Chair Refuses Call for Outside Election Investigator. Controversial Parnell APOC Appointee Withdraws Name. Report Reveals Oil Tanker Incident in Cook Inlet. Coast Guard Sinks Ghost Ship
  • Addressing Alaskans
    The Endangered Belugas of Cook Inlet
    Kristin Spack
    Dr. Leslie Cornick from Alaska Pacific University studies beluga communication, diet, and travel patterns to report on the health of the Cook Inlet beluga population. She shared new information from recent studies at the Alaska Zoo's Wildlife Wednesday lecture serieson December 14.KSKA: Thursday 1/26 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
  • News
    Board of Game Delays Bear Control Expansion Decision
    Ellen Lockyer
    Alaska’s game board has decided to delay a decision on a controversial plan to expand the use of snares to kill grizzly and black bears as a means of predator control. Bear snaring is limited to an area on the West side of Cook Inlet.
