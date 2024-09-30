-
While Alaska is known for its oil, it’s also home to another energy source: Hydrokinetic power, which uses turbines to harness energy from tides, rivers, and waves. Four separate test projects are underway this summer, and many more could be just around the corner. Why does Alaska lead the way in hydrokinetic power? And what’s driving growth in the industry?Download Audio
Two Southcentral Alaska fires have grown in size since Wednesday afternoon, covering the Anchorage area in smoke Thursday morning. Download Audio
On the next Outdoor Explorer, our topic is fish camp. Native Alaskans all over the state go to riverside fish camps for the summer to harvest salmon, and as part of an ancient way of life. And a lot of commercial fishermen have fish camps at setnet sites, where they catch the fish going by, they make a little bit of money and to live and sustain themselves in wild places.
Fishing season is approaching. We'll find out what to expect in this year's salmon runs. Last year was dreadful for kings, poor for silvers, and red hot for reds across Upper Cook Inlet. Do we know why? Will we see a repeat? And how do these predictions get made.
Oral arguments are being heard Friday in US District Court in Anchorage for a lawsuit that challenges the decision made by the National Marine Fisheries Service to authorize the first of at least three years of seismic exploration in Cook Inlet.
New player in Alaska, Hilcorp Energy, is a little know private company with big plans for Cook Inlet oil and gas production. And it may play a role in…
An oil tanker docked in icy waters at Nikiski had what investigators are calling a "near miss" when it was accidentally set adrift while loading oil from the Tesoro tank farm. KBBI's Aaron Selbig reports on the January incident, which came to light last week following the release of an internal Tesoro investigation.
Polar Bears Show Signs of Mysterious Illness. Oil Companies Criticize Senate's Tax Plan. Assembly Chair Refuses Call for Outside Election Investigator. Controversial Parnell APOC Appointee Withdraws Name. Report Reveals Oil Tanker Incident in Cook Inlet. Coast Guard Sinks Ghost Ship
Dr. Leslie Cornick from Alaska Pacific University studies beluga communication, diet, and travel patterns to report on the health of the Cook Inlet beluga population. She shared new information from recent studies at the Alaska Zoo's Wildlife Wednesday lecture series on December 14.
Alaska’s game board has decided to delay a decision on a controversial plan to expand the use of snares to kill grizzly and black bears as a means of predator control. Bear snaring is limited to an area on the West side of Cook Inlet.